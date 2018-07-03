© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elected Officials Talk Housing and Immigration with Latino Community at Roundtable

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 3, 2018 at 9:18 PM EDT
Puerto Rican families protest the end of FEMA TSA last month. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Puerto Rican families protest the end of FEMA TSA last month. Photo: Danielle Prieur

A few elected officials discussed issues of importance to the local Latino community at a Spanish roundtable this week. Event organizer Nancy Batista said they’d discuss the separation of immigrant families and the DACA program –it protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S as children.

“They’re going to be speaking in regards to DACA and how they’re going to be giving support to those trying to move forward to DACA and those who are applying also about ICE and the family separations that are happening.”

Batista says Senator Bill Nelson, Congressman Darren Soto, Congressman Nydia Velazquez, and the Mexican Consulate will also discuss FEMA Transitional Shelter Assistance for Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria. The event will take place tonight at six at the Ana G. Mendez University.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsBill NelsonOrlandoElectionhousingimmigrationDarren SotodiscussionLatinoroundtableelected officials
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details