© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New UCF President Dale Whittaker Sets Focus On The Future

By Radio Intern
Published July 2, 2018 at 1:46 PM EDT
UCF's 5th President Dale Whittaker talks with students on July 2, 2018. Whittaker announced his resignation. Photo: Christen Kelley
UCF's 5th President Dale Whittaker talks with students on July 2, 2018. Whittaker announced his resignation. Photo: Christen Kelley

Dale Whittaker started his first day as UCF’s fifth president Monday by having coffee with students in the union. Whittaker was formerly UCF provost and executive vice president.

He is succeeding President John C. Hitt, who held the position for the last 26 years.

Whittaker said he will continue to uphold the values instilled by Hitt, while also creating a legacy of his own.

“President Hitt and I are very different people. So I will bring my own perspectives, I’ll bring my own energy, I’ll bring my own interests to the job," Whittaker said. "And what I think you’re going to see is the best of two worlds.”

The new president said the university’s growth will be the focal point of his new position. He cited the university's rising athletics program and the new downtown expansion as projects that will lay tracks for UCF’s future.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPRESIDENTUCFuniversity of central floridadale whittaker
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details