Displaced Puerto Rican Families Protest for Three Days in Tent City at Sunshine Summit

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 29, 2018 at 1:59 PM EDT
Almost 590 families could be homeless tomorrow when FEMA funding ends. Photo: Danielle Prieur
A rally to continue housing assistance for Puerto Rican evacuees continued for the third day outside the Republican Sunshine Summit.

Ariana Colon, her boyfriend and one-year-old are one of 589 displaced Puerto Rican families that could be homeless when FEMA temporary shelter assistance runs out tomorrow.

“We don’t make three times that’s just the reality and that’s our issue right now. Mostly half of what I get paid goes straight to daycare. So everything had to come straight out of our pockets.”

The state urges evacuees to contact their FEMA disaster case manager or call 211 to connect with agencies that could help them find housing.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
