Displaced Puerto Rican Families Protest for Three Days in Tent City at Sunshine Summit

A rally to continue housing assistance for Puerto Rican evacuees continued for the third day outside the Republican Sunshine Summit.

Ariana Colon, her boyfriend and one-year-old are one of 589 displaced Puerto Rican families that could be homeless when FEMA temporary shelter assistance runs out tomorrow.

“We don’t make three times that’s just the reality and that’s our issue right now. Mostly half of what I get paid goes straight to daycare. So everything had to come straight out of our pockets.”

The state urges evacuees to contact their FEMA disaster case manager or call 211 to connect with agencies that could help them find housing.

