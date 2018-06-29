© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

CDC says Florida Adult Fitness Levels are low Compared With the National Average

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 29, 2018 at 3:46 PM EDT
Even small amounts of exercise can improve overall health. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Even small amounts of exercise can improve overall health. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Florida is below the national average when it comes to recommended weekly fitness goals for adults. A new CDC report shows only about 21 percent of adults in the state met exercise recommendations from Health and Human services. That’s 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or combined 75 minutes of vigorous exercise and two to three days of strength training. Dr. Tania Clarke says Florida doesn’t fare much worse than the rest of the country.

“If we take a step back and look at the map and think about what it’s measuring. It means that only one in five or one in three Americans are meeting the goal for exercise.”

The CDC says even small amounts of physical activity can have health benefits.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
FloridahealthHealthCDCExerciseObesityfitnessrunningweight trainingoverall health
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details