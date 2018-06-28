© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UCF Launches Heisman Trophy Campaign For Quarterback McKenzie Milton

Published June 28, 2018 at 8:47 AM EDT
McKenzie Milton. Photo: UCF
UCF athletics launched a campaign Thursday morning to promote quarterback McKenzie Milton for the 2018 Heisman Trophy.

They created a website, a “HIsman” logo and hashtag that incorporates Milton’s Hawaiian roots by spelling Heisman as "HIsman."

He finished in eighth place for last year’s Heisman voting and is one of three returning players from last year’s top ten. He is the only quarterback of the three.

The Heisman is awarded to the most outstanding player in college football.

