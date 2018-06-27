© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latest on Kevin Valencia, the OPD Officer Shot in this Month’s Hostage Crisis

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 27, 2018 at 12:37 PM EDT
Officer Kevin Valencia is being transferred to a rehab center tomorrow. Photo: Orlando Police Department
Officer Kevin Valencia is being transferred to a rehab center tomorrow. Photo: Orlando Police Department

The Orlando police officer shot in the head during a stand-off that left four children dead will be transferred tomorrow to the Shepherd Center in Georgia for rehabilitation.

Kevin Valencia remains in a coma but is responsive. Deputy Police Chief Orlando Rolon says the community’s support has been palpable.

“It is this type of kindness in the Central Florida community that makes the central Florida community known for what it is. A community that likes to give and take care of its people. It reminds us of how proud we are to serve the citizens of Orlando.”

Four children were killed in the stand-off ages 12 to 1. The gunman eventually turned the gun on himself.

The Orlando City Heroes Foundation is raising funds for his family’s short- and long-term expenses on his GoFundMe page.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlandoShootingpoliceOrlando Police Departmentgun violenceofficerhostage crisisrehabilitationShepherd Center
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details