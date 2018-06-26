Florida Governor: No Pay During Government Shutdowns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott says members of Congress should not get paid during a government shutdown.

Scott will announce his backing of this proposal during a campaign stop Tuesday in Naples. The Republican governor will also criticize Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson for getting paid during past government shutdowns.

Scott's idea isn't new. He suggested that members of Congress should return their pay during the last government shutdown.

But other politicians including Democrats have proposed similar measures.

A Minnesota member of Congress proposed a similar idea back in 2015. Gwen Graham, a Democratic candidate for governor who was in Congress, also proposed ways to prevent a government shutdown in 2015.

While governor, Scott has not proposed similar measures for members of the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature.