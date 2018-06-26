© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The FEMA Deadline is this Saturday and Families are Worried, but Rep. Bob Cortes says he’s Asked for Emergency Funds

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 26, 2018 at 5:08 PM EDT
Some Puerto Rican families are worried they'll be homeless after June 30 when funding ends. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria and living in hotels and motels throughout the state rallied outside of state Rep. Bob Cortes’ office today. FEMA’s transitional housing assistance program ends Saturday. State Rep. Bob Cortes says he’s asked Florida Housing Financing Corporation for additional funding to build rapid response housing and is already working on new developments in Osceola, Brevard, and Hillsborough Counties.

“A project that was just approved two weeks ago by the Florida Housing Financing Corporation. Unfortunately, that’s more of a long-term solution. In addition to the private entities like United Way that has already offered these folks first month, last month, and security deposit for an apartment.”

A group of families with disabilities and seniors called on him and the governor to use more funding for long-term housing.

More than 600 displaced Puerto Ricans are still living in the state.

