Worries Bloom Over Lake Okeechobee Algae

By Amy Green
Published June 25, 2018 at 2:00 AM EDT
The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and the St. Lucie River. Photo by Amy Green
There are new fears about algae blooms in Lake Okeechobee.

Some reports indicate the blooms span 100 miles in the state's largest lake, which serves as the watery underpinning for the Everglades and South Florida's drinking water supply.

Paul Gray of Audubon of Florida says nutrient pollution carried from Central Florida to Lake Okeechobee by large amounts of rain water after Hurricane Irma likely is one cause.

"So far there have not been many reports of toxins. These are the types of algae that can give you toxins, but not always. But remember the biggest bloom months are July and August, so the worst may be ahead of us."

State leaders including Gov. Rick Scott are taking steps to prevent the algae blooms from spreading in coastal estuaries like the Indian River Lagoon.

 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
