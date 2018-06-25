© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Free HIV Testing at Walgreens in Orlando and Kissimmee is Aimed at Reducing New Cases in Central Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 25, 2018 at 8:47 PM EDT
Testing is free at Walgreens today through Saturday. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Walgreens in Orlando and Kissimmee are partnering with the Orange County Department of Health to offer free HIV testing this week. Dr. Kevin Sherin  is director of the county Department of Health. He says people at high risk of contracting the virus should be tested once a year.

“HIV doesn’t necessarily cause symptoms in its early period and that’s why people need to know their status.”

The HIV prevention drug called PrEP also is available at many health department offices for free.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone ages 13 to 64 get tested at least once in their lifetime.

For a searchable list of locations where you can tested for free, please click on the link. For a searchable list of locations where you can get PrEP, please click on the link.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
