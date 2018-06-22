© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Food Insecurity Doesn't Take a Summer Vacation: Where to Find Food Now That School is Out

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 22, 2018 at 2:05 PM EDT
41540908875_98b4e911be_z

A Central Florida food bank will serve about 300-thousand meals to children this summer. It's part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. Second Harvest President Karen Brussard says it’s essential for children who get free-and-reduced lunch during the school year.

“Once school is out for these children they really worry about what they are going to eat all summer long and that creates a lot of anxiety for them.”

The Summer Food Service program served more than 154 million meals in 2016.
Families and children can find Second Harvest and other USDA sites using the the summerbreakspot website or by texting FOOD to 877–877.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
food insecuritypovertyHealthsummerfood bankschool lunchesfree and reduced lunchesbelow poverty
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details