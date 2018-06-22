Families in Florida Will be affected When FEMA’s Transitional Housing Program ends June 30

FEMA’s Transitional Housing Program for Puerto Rican families displaced after Hurricanes Irma and Maria is slated to end June 30. Lenisha Smith of FEMA says that means families can still apply for short-term rental assistance in the US, but the majority of programs will be offered in Puerto Rico.

That's why attorney and advocate Kira Moreno-Craft says with the program ending June 30th both the state and federal governments needs to step up with more affordable long-term housing solutions.

“Families with sick and elderly folks and child who need around the clock assistance or are disabled those are the families who are left behind. And that’s why we need funds released by the Governor to make short-term housing an option.”

More than 600 Puerto Rican families remain in Florida hotels and motels. Advocates say Governor Rick Scott needs to step up with more state-sponsored housing assistance.

