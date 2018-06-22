© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Families in Florida Will be affected When FEMA’s Transitional Housing Program ends June 30

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 22, 2018 at 1:36 PM EDT
FEMA will offer some housing assistance, but otherwise families would need to move back to Puerto Rico to get the benefits from most of the other programs. Photo: Flickr, Creative Commons
FEMA’s Transitional Housing Program for Puerto Rican families displaced after Hurricanes Irma and Maria is slated to end June 30. Lenisha Smith of FEMA says that means families can still apply for short-term rental assistance in the US, but the majority of programs will be offered in Puerto Rico.

That's why attorney and advocate Kira Moreno-Craft says with the program ending June 30th both the state and federal governments needs to step up with more affordable long-term housing solutions.

“Families with sick and elderly folks and child who need around the clock assistance or are disabled those are the families who are left behind. And that’s why we need funds released by the Governor to make short-term housing an option.”

More than 600 Puerto Rican families remain in Florida hotels and motels. Advocates say Governor Rick Scott needs to step up with more state-sponsored housing assistance.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
