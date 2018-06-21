© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Future Of Controversial Surveillance Program Unclear

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 21, 2018 at 12:44 PM EDT
in-this-video-amazons-ranju-das-demonstrates-real-time-facial-recognition-to-an-audience-it-shows-video-from-a-traffic-cam-that-he-said-was-provided-by-the-city-of-orlando-where-police-have-been-t

A controversial Amazon pilot program that utilized City of Orlando surveillance cameras for facial recognition has ended and it’s unclear if it will be extended.

The Orlando Police Department and the online tech retailer teamed up to test Amazon’s  “Rekognition” Service. OPD provided seven volunteer officers to see if the software could track them through the city. The department says it did not use the data in an investigative capacity, and says it was following applicable laws.

In an e-mail, a City of Orlando spokeswoman says staff continues to discuss and evaluate whether to continue the pilot and that decision is on-going.

The program faced pushback from the American Civil Liberties Union. Amazon shareholders penned a letter voicing concerns over partnerships that could violate civil rights.

 

Tags
Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details