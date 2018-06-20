© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Rick Scott Says He Opposes Separating Children From Their Families in Letter to Alex Azar

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 20, 2018 at 11:06 AM EDT
Gov. Rick Scott asked about the number of children and services that were available to them in the letter. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Gov. Rick Scott is speaking out against separating children from their families at the border. Scott sent a letter to Department of Health and Human Services’ Secretary Alex Azar yesterday saying this practice needs to stop immediately.

Scott said the Florida delegation and state and local officials were alerted the shelter in Homestead was reopening in February. Scott says during the Obama administration it was used to house unaccompanied minors. He asked Azar to provide information on the number of children being held at the facility and whether they had access to basic health and social services.

Sen. Bill Nelson and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz were denied entry to the facility yesterday.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
