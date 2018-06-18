Port Canaveral Selected As Site For Submarine Commissioning

The US Navy has selected Port Canaveral as the site to commission its newest submarine. The USS Indiana, a nuclear powered fast attack submarine, will be commissioned at Cape Canaveral’s Naval Ordnance Test Unit.

Two other US navy ships were commissioned at Port Canaveral, the USS Mason in 2003 and the USS Porter in 1999, but the USS Indiana is the first submarine commissioned at the port.

The 380 foot long attack submarine is designed to seek and destroy enemy submarines, launch cruise missiles and deploy special operations forces.

At the commissioning ceremony on September 29th, the crew will run on board and the submarine will “come alive.”

The USS Indiana will be open for public tours after the ceremony.