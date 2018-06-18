© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health Insurance Lawsuit Could Mean End of Coverage for People with Preexisting Conditions

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 18, 2018 at 12:41 PM EDT
A new lawsuit could change healthcare, starting with provisions for people with preexisting conditions. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Sen. Bill Nelson says Florida should remove itself from a 20-state lawsuit arguing that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. He says if it’s successful 7.8 million people throughout the state could lose much-needed health insurance.

“The last time I checked the American people thought healthcare was a right not a privilege. And that is contrary to what I think is the goodwill and the compassion of the American people. And what they are doing is flying in the face of that.”

Gov. Rick Scott says he does not support people with preexisting conditions losing health insurance, but he does want to see healthcare reform.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
