New Funding For Brevard Beaches

By Amy Green
Published June 14, 2018 at 2:00 AM EDT
Satellite Beach. Photo by Amy Green
Brevard County is getting $35 million in federal funding for its beaches.

The funding is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' annual spending plan.

The first beach renourishment project is scheduled to get underway in December 2019.

The project is aimed at sustaining healthy beaches that are protective against hurricanes and also provide habitat for species like endangered sea turtles.

A second beach renourishment project is expected in 2020.

The U.S. Army Corps spending plan also includes funding for the Everglades and Lake Okeechobee dike.

 

 

Amy Green
