Muslims Across Central Florida Mark the End of Ramadan, but the Spirit of the Month Continues

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 14, 2018 at 1:18 PM EDT
Eid marks the end of Ramadan. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Friday marks the end of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations will take place at the Sanford Civic Center for Muslims at the American Muslim Community Centers. AMCC President Shakil Ahmed says although the 30 days of fasting are over, the community service that defines the month will continue.

“We have a clinic we provide the free care to the poor people who have no insurance. We have a free mobile clinic that will take the healthcare to the doorstep of the poor people that don’t have any means to get to the doctors.”

A breakfast will follow speakers, with prayers taking place twice throughout the day at 8:30 and 10 AM EST.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
