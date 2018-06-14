© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Mobile Clinics Shipped from Central Florida to Puerto Rican Island of Vieques

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 14, 2018 at 1:25 PM EDT
The truck trailers have been sent to Vieques one of the islands hardest hit by Hurricane Maria. Photo: World Housing Solution
Truck trailers have been turned into portable doctors’ offices by World Housing Solution and Florida Hospital and sent to Puerto Rico. Florida Hospitals’ Scott Bond says the mobile clinics will allow local physicians to provide general and dental care while conferring with physicians from around the world as needed.

“We can connect the patients that are seen in that trailer essentially anywhere in the world. But for our purposes we can connect them to San Juan Hospital and Florida Hospital.”

Three trailers have been sent to the island of Vieques with more in coming months.

