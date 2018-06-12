Rally for Gun Control and LGBTQ Anti-Discrimination Laws Before Pulse Two-Year Mark

[gallery type="slideshow" ids="87932,87930,87928,87933,87929,87935,87934"]

Parkland parents and Pulse survivors called for increased activism at a rally in front of Orlando City Hall last night. LGBTQ representatives and Latinx community members like Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith called for more people to vote in upcoming elections.

"Forty-nine angels had their voices silenced. We honor them with action by not silencing our own and by voting for them next November.”

He also called for an executive order from Governor Rick Scott that would effectively ban discrimination against LBGTQ people in the workplace.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.