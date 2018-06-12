© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Rally for Gun Control and LGBTQ Anti-Discrimination Laws Before Pulse Two-Year Mark

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 12, 2018 at 7:11 AM EDT
Protesters call for gun reform and anti-LGBTQ discrimination laws at the rally in front of Orlando City Hall. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Parkland parents and Pulse survivors called for increased activism at a rally in front of Orlando City Hall last night. LGBTQ representatives and Latinx community members like Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith called for more people to vote in upcoming elections.

"Forty-nine angels had their voices silenced. We honor them with action by not silencing our own and by voting for them next November.”

He also called for an executive order from Governor Rick Scott that would effectively ban discrimination against LBGTQ people in the workplace.

