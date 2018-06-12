Orlando Remembers Pulse Two Years Ago

Orlando is remembering the 49 killed two years ago Tuesday in the Pulse mass shooting.

A ceremony is scheduled at 7 p.m. at the nightclub where dozens more were injured in what at the time was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The ceremony comes a month after an interim memorial at the club was unveiled. Barbara Poma is the club's owner.

"I don't know if I think about it in its old state any more. That's difficult to imagine those times even though it existed longer than the interim memorial has existed. But now I just see it as a sign of peace and hope for all of us."

Several other events are planned throughout the community.