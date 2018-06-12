© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

On the Anniversary of the Pulse Shooting, Many Hospitals Still Don't Have Emergency Plans in Place

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 12, 2018 at 6:59 AM EDT
Many hospitals still don't have emergency plans in place to deal with tragedies like the Pulse shooting. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Many hospitals still don't have emergency plans in place to deal with tragedies like the Pulse shooting. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orlando Health’s Emergency Preparedness Manager Eric Alberts says frequent drills, especially one that took place a few months before the Pulse shooting, save lives. He says these drills as part of emergency preparedness plans are required for all hospitals and emergency centers.

“A lot of them do require emergency preparedness exercises, but you have to take it serious and you really got to push the limits. Before Pulse was no different, March 10th we had that big exercise, and a lot of our staff cited that with helping to save lives in Pulse.”

Alberts says most hospitals still don’t have an emergency plan in place.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
HealthERhospitalemergencyemergency planresponsetragedy
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details