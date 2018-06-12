© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: What The Pulse Shooting Taught Hospitals About Responding To A Mass Casualty

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 12, 2018 at 8:29 AM EDT
img_5137
ORMC sign, 2016. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Most of the victims from the Pulse shooting on June 12th 2016 were taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, half a mile up the road from the nightclub.

Hospitals plan for mass casualties, and since 2016, other hospital systems have reached out to ORMC to learn from how they responded to this shooting.

Eric Alberts, the corporate manager of Emergency Preparedness for Orlando Health Hospital System, joins Intersection to explain how the emergency response planning has changed since 2016. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionOrlando HealthPulseORMCMass Casualty
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details