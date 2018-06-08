Pulse Survivors, Victims' Families File Lawsuit Against Club Owners

A group of Pulse survivors and victims’ families have filed a lawsuit against the night club’s owners.

About thirty plaintiffs allege that Pulse nightclub owners failed to provide adequate security measures and properly trained staff that could have prevented the shooting that left 49 dead.

The civil suit, filed in Orange County, names owners Barbara and Rosario Poma as defendants.

The filing comes just one day after the same group filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Orlando and the police department. That lawsuit claims police didn’t act fast enough to save the shooting victims.

In a statement, Barba and Rosario Poma said they had not seen the lawsuit yet, and will continue to focus on remembering the victims and survivors.