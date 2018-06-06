New Exhibit Features Memorial Items Left After Pulse Shooting

A new Orange County Regional History Center exhibit features artwork, hand-written notes and other memorial items collected after the Pulse mass shooting two years ago.

More than 200 items are on display including artwork, beads, bracelets and photos.

The exhibit is in both English and Spanish, and it focuses on solidarity, activism and how children responded to the shooting.

Orange County Regional History Center’s Emilie Arnold says the exhibit also includes objects sent from Newtown, CT, Oklahoma City and other places where mass tragedies occurred.

“It’s incredibly powerful because you can see the connection. When something of this magnitude happens in Orlando or in Las Vegas or in Parkland, it takes them back to their event of mass violence,” said Arnold. “And they want to reach out to say ‘we see you, and we hear you and we understand you.’”

The exhibit is open to the public.

There will be no charge at the Orange County Regional History Center next week.

The History Center has collected nearly 6,000 items since the June 2016 shooting.

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to show the correct number of items collected.