Kissimmee Incentive Program Brings Aerospace Jobs

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 6, 2018 at 11:36 AM EDT
Kissimmee Gateway Airport. Photo: City of Kissimmee
The City of Kissimmee wants to attract more aerospace jobs with a new incentives program.

The goal of the city’s Aerospace Advancement Initiative is to bring smaller to mid-sized aerospace companies to the Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

The city commission approved incentives like a $10,000 “hire local” grant, rebates for building safety or ADA upgrades, and grants for new equipment.

"The goal is obviously job creation and to diversify the economic base of the city," said Terry Lloyd, the airport's Director of Aviation. "Kissimmee is a community for a lot of people that work in the theme park attractions. So we’re trying to create some different types of jobs, jobs with higher wages.”

The first company to take advantage of the program, Know 2 Systems, is moving its headquarters and thirteen employees to the Kissimmee Airport in about a year.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
