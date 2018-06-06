© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
FBI's Pulse Investigation Completed But Remains Open

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 6, 2018 at 6:12 AM EDT
Courtesy of Flickr
Courtesy of Flickr

The FBI’s investigation into the Pulse nightclub shooting is complete, but the case remains open.

A FBI spokeswoman says all active investigative measures into the shooting have been completed, but there are other administrative tasks that need to be completed before closing the case like returning evidence. Before the FBI officially closes a case, these administrative matters must be complete

Other investigations into the shooting have already wrapped up. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement submitted its findings to the Orange-Osceola State Attorney. The FDLE investigation primarily focused on the interaction between law enforcement and the shooter and the use of force by responding officers.

The FBI's investigation is focusing on the homicide of the 49 victims that were killed at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, including cause of death.

The State Attorney’s office said it has received the FBI report, however the investigation is still open and on-going. After its investigation concludes, the office will then pass the reports to the Orlando Police Department. Until then, an OPD internal investigation would be on hold.

In a statement, the FBI says it remains committed to serving the victims and families affected by the shooting. Once it is closed, the report could be made public under the Freedom of Information Act.

An after action report commissioned by the Department of Justice was released last year. It generally applauded Orlando Police Department’s response. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also released a report analyzing that agency's response to the shooting.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
