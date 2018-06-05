Intersection: The Fight Over Smokable Medical Marijuana

When 2nd Judicial Circuit judge Karen Gievers ruled last month that Florida’s ban on smokable medical marijuana is unconstitutional, medical marijuana advocates celebrated. Their celebrations were short lived. Gov. Rick Scott appealed the decision.

That prompted a protest from Orlando Trial attorney John Morgan. Morgan bankrolled the push for medical marijuana before Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana.

Morgan says Scott has the power to drop the appeal, but Scott told Fox 35 it’s not about politics but following the law.

Meanwhile Judge Gievers held a hearing Monday on whether to lift the stay on her decision to allow medical marijuana to be smoked in Florida.

Intersection spoke to Morgan at his downtown Orlando law office about the legal battle over medical marijuana, and how he thinks it will play out politically.