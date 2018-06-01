There's an App for That: Finding Healthcare During a Hurricane Just Got Easier

The Nemours CareConnect app can connect Florida families with medical help every day of the week, 24 hours a day during hurricane season, which officially starts today. Amanda Leite’s daughter got sick during Hurricane Irma and they couldn’t leave their house to get to a doctor. She used the app to video conference with her daughter’s doctors.

“She asked me to weigh her and I weighed her. And then she asked me to press on her stomach and then we used a video chat on the app to look at her throat.”

Leite says doctors were able to determine the medicine and dosage her daughter needed. A co-pay is required.

Nemours says parents should still dial 911 during a medical emergency.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.