There's an App for That: Finding Healthcare During a Hurricane Just Got Easier

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 1, 2018 at 1:17 PM EDT
A new app can give patients direct access to their doctors during hurricanes. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
A new app can give patients direct access to their doctors during hurricanes. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Nemours CareConnect app can connect Florida families with medical help every day of the week, 24 hours a day during hurricane season, which officially starts today. Amanda Leite’s daughter got sick during Hurricane Irma and they couldn’t leave their house to get to a doctor. She used the app to video conference with her daughter’s doctors.

“She asked me to weigh her and I weighed her. And then she asked me to press on her stomach and then we used a video chat on the app to look at her throat.”

Leite says doctors were able to determine the medicine and dosage her daughter needed. A co-pay is required.

Nemours says parents should still dial 911 during a medical emergency.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
