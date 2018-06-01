© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: An Orlando Artist Is Living Out Her Childhood Dream

By Crystal Chavez
Published June 1, 2018 at 2:15 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of Crystal Dombrosky.
Imagine doing the one thing you love the most around the clock, every single day. Crystal Dombrosky does that. She is a contemporary expressive artist. She’s been a full-time professional artist since December.

Dombrosky said this was more than 22 years in the making.

"I've been painting ever since I was three, my father introduced me to art when I was three; my brother growing up used to encourage my work," said Dombrosky.

Her work will be on display at The Art Gallery @ Tranquiliti -- a new gallery in Windermere.

Listen to Spotlight's interview with Dombrosky in the audio player.

