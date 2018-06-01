Orlando City Soccer Suspends Fan Privileges For Atlanta FC Supporters

The Orlando City Soccer club has suspended the supporter group privileges for Atlanta United Football Club for three matches.

The moves comes after after trash was thrown on the field during a match on May 15th.

The soccer club already suspended 38 Orlando fans from attending games, with suspensions ranging from one to two years.

Organized supporter group privileges include buying seats in a designated supporter section of the stadium, entry to the stadium before general admission and bringing flags or banners.

Orlando City Soccer says it sent video of five Atlanta fans throwing trash on the pitch to Atlanta FC, but the club failed to respond with names of those fans.