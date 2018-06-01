© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local Clinic is Awarded Grant to Help Uninsured Population During Hurricanes

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 1, 2018 at 1:09 PM EDT
Shepherd's Hope just got a more than $120,000 dollar grant. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Shepherd's Hope just got a more than $120,000 dollar grant. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A local clinic has received a grant aimed at improving health care for uninsured and under-insured families during this year’s hurricane season. Shepherd’s Hope CEO Marni Stahlman says this means the clinic will have a plan in place to provide free care and prescriptions to as many as a thousand patients.

“Part of these dollars are going to help to go to disaster preparedness and the things that need to be put in place now as we are now entering hurricane season.”

A near- or above-normal hurricane season is forecast for Florida this year.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
CAREhealthhurricanesHealthClinicprescriptions
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details