Local Clinic is Awarded Grant to Help Uninsured Population During Hurricanes

A local clinic has received a grant aimed at improving health care for uninsured and under-insured families during this year’s hurricane season. Shepherd’s Hope CEO Marni Stahlman says this means the clinic will have a plan in place to provide free care and prescriptions to as many as a thousand patients.

“Part of these dollars are going to help to go to disaster preparedness and the things that need to be put in place now as we are now entering hurricane season.”

A near- or above-normal hurricane season is forecast for Florida this year.

