Intersection: What's Brewing In The Craft Beer Scene

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 1, 2018 at 8:30 AM EDT
Image Credit: U3144362 / CC BY-SA

Craft beer is booming. Local breweries are springing up in Central Florida, and across the country, and big brewers are paying attention.

Today on Intersection we take a closer look at what’s brewing in the beer industry, with changing tastes, niche markets and big beer. 

Joining the show are Doug Meyer, the owner of Tactical Brewing, Brian Quain, host of the “What Ales Ya” Podcast, Daniel Diaz head brewer with Rock Pit Brewing, and Phil Palmisano, Florida Market Manager of Cigar City & Oskar Blues. 

Central Florida News
Matthew Peddie
