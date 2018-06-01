Intersection Sessions: CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion

Soul Kamotion has been playing the Orlando scene for years. With CeCe Teneal they're bringing a fresh take to the genre of blues and soul music with something they call 'neo-soul'.

Vocalist CeCe Teneal and Chris Baptiste, who plays keyboards with the band, join Intersection to talk about their new live album, #5or500 which the band is releasing later this month. CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion performed the title track for NPR Music's Tiny Desk contest.

"I heard about the contest last year with Tank and the Bangas," says Teneal.

"They are just so amazing. It's awesome when, [with] a band, you look at them and say, 'Huh, I think we should do that,'" she says.

Teneal says the song #5or5000 reflects their approach to performing.

"Five or 5,000, regardless of how many people are there, we're going to give the same show."

The band was one of the top three local favorites as voted by WMFE listeners, and performed at the Timucua Arts Foundation in April.

Click here to see CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion's Tiny Desk video and to watch other local entries in the contest.