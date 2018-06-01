© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Cutting Through The Fog Of Campaign Finance

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 1, 2018 at 11:41 AM EDT
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
The primary campaign season is underway in Florida and already millions of dollars are being spent in the race to be the next governor.

It’s clear that Florida is an expensive state to run for office, but what’s not always so clear are the rules around campaign finance.

Gary Fineout, Tallahassee based reporter for the Associated Press, reported on how groups that are funneling money into campaign ads exploit the gray areas in the rules. 

Fineout says at least $13 million has been spent on television ads in the Gubernatorial primaries so far. 

