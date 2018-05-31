You Can Now Text to Get Help for Opioid Addiction in Central Florida

People with addiction to opioids and their support network can get instant, anonymous help in seeking treatment. Heart of United Way Florida’s Director Jeff Hayward says they can text TXT 211 to get automated messages about recovery or call the helpline to speak with a professional.

“At any time you can text and say you’d like to talk to a live person. And when you do, you’re connected to a live person on the other end of the phone who is texting you live and they do have training in that area. If at any other time, you’d like to talk to someone, you can actually just dial 211.”

The Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported a 479 percent increase in fentanyl deaths from 2016 to 2017.

