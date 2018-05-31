Orlando Traveling Memorial Honors Pulse Victims, Hopes To Help Healing

The Orlando Traveling Memorial, a collection of artwork dedicated to Pulse victims and survivors, is being installed Friday in time to mark the 2nd year since the mass shooting on June 12, 2016.

Local artist Colleen Ardaman compiled portraits of the victims, some painted by loved ones. Handprints of first responders and survivors are part of the 25-foot printed mural. She said it can be shipped easily to other locations.

Ardaman created the memorial to give family members and others affected, an opportunity to heal through art.

“The heart of the memorial was 'how can we let these families come and heal,' and secondly, my goodness here’s an opportunity, and we can have it travel so other people can engage," Ardaman said.

Ardaman said the memorial will travel to any locations willing to host it, but she currently has no arrangements. The mural and the original paintings will be unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 11 in downtown Orlando.