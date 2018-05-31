Food Bank Prepares Disaster Relief Packs For Hurricane Season

Hurricane Season starts Friday, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida said it’s best to be prepared. Second Harvest worked with Feeding America and health company Abbott to put together 1,000 disaster relief packs containing food.

Greg Higgerson, vice president of development for the food bank, said it’s best to stock up even before a storm emerges.

“Last year we learned some important lessons about disaster relief, and we want to make sure that we’re ready and that people will have the access to the products that they need,” Higgerson said.

These relief packs contain nutritional bars and drinks such as Pedialyte that do not require refrigeration or heating. The packs will be distributed at local food banks in the event of an emergency.