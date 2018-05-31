© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Don’t Leave Your Child in a Car, Even if it’s Overcast, says Department of Health official

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 31, 2018 at 1:19 PM EDT
There's already been one heatstroke-related death in the state. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
There’s already been a heatstroke fatality in Florida after a toddler was left in a car. Florida Department of Health’s Kent Donahue says that’s why it’s important for summer school and camp staff to check that children aren’t left behind in buses and other vehicles.

“Especially with schools and camps coming up, you should be in the routine of counting the number of individuals on the bus before you get on the bus and before you leave and when you come back to your destination.”

The National Highway Traffic Administration says it only takes ten minutes for a car to get warm enough to cause life-threatening heatstroke in a child.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
