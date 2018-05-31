Don’t Leave Your Child in a Car, Even if it’s Overcast, says Department of Health official

There’s already been a heatstroke fatality in Florida after a toddler was left in a car. Florida Department of Health’s Kent Donahue says that’s why it’s important for summer school and camp staff to check that children aren’t left behind in buses and other vehicles.

“Especially with schools and camps coming up, you should be in the routine of counting the number of individuals on the bus before you get on the bus and before you leave and when you come back to your destination.”

The National Highway Traffic Administration says it only takes ten minutes for a car to get warm enough to cause life-threatening heatstroke in a child.

