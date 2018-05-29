© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In First Campaign Ad, Nelson Touts Time In Space

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 29, 2018 at 10:02 AM EDT
Screen capture of Nelson's campaign ad. Photo: Nelson For Senate
Screen capture of Nelson's campaign ad. Photo: Nelson For Senate

Senator Bill Nelson released his campaign’s first digital ad in the race to hold onto his Senate seat which touts his experience as an astronaut.

While in Congress Nelson, a Democrat, along with Republican Senator Jake Garn, flew to space on the shuttle in the mid 1980s. Nelson flew as a payload specialist on board the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1985. Garn flew on board Space Shuttle Discover in 1986. They each spent around six days in space.

Now a Senator, Nelson sits on the Commerce, Science & Transportation committee responsible for appropriating funds for NASA.

The digital ad will appear on social media and on YouTube. Nelson told WMNF his campaign won't purchase a TV buy until the fall. A $2.2 million dollar TV campaign by the Senate Majority PAC aired over the weekend in favor of Senator Nelson.

Meanwhile, Republican challenger Governor Rick Scott’s campaign has released eight TV ads, the latest state-wide buy costing $2.2 million.

The bid for the seat is shaping up to be the most expensive Senate campaign ever.

Scott is also no stranger to space. As Governor, Scott announced aerospace giants like Blue Origin coming to Florida and continued to support funding for the state’s space agency, Space Florida.

Nelson was elected to the Senate in 2000.

Tags
Space2018 Election
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details