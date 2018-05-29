© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gas Prices In Florida Expected To Drop After Recent Rise

By Catherine Welch
Published May 29, 2018 at 10:27 AM EDT
After a rise before the Memorial Day weekend, gas prices in Florida are expected to drop. AAA says oil prices are dropping and gas is expected to follow.

In Florida the average gallon of unleaded is $2.91. That’s compared to the national average of $2.97, said AAA spokesman Josh Carrasco.

“What we do expect is that gas prices should decline probably five to ten cents over the next few weeks," said Carrasco.

Orlando has one of the lowest gas price averages in the state at $2.88 a gallon.

Central Florida News
Catherine Welch
