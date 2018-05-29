Bethune-Cookman University Raising Tuition

Bethune-Cookman University students will see a tuition increase starting in the fall. This is the university’s first tuition increase in eight years.

The university is raising tuition 3 percent per credit hour for undergraduate students. For a full-time student that is about $202 per semester.

The university’s Chief Financial Officer Angela Poole said costs have been rising steadily.

“When you consider utilities and campus safety and security, ground maintenance and insurance, we just have not been keeping up with the cost of education with our tuition, and so while other schools have been doing this annually, we just have not been and so it was time for us to make an adjustment,” said Poole.

Military and online students are excluded from the tuition hike. Residential meal plans are also going up $250 per semester.

About $1.4 million dollars of increased revenue is expected from the tuition increase.