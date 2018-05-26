Hurricanes Pose Extra Problems for People with Chronic Health Problems

Orange County Assistant Emergency Manager Keith Kotch says with tropical storms already brewing in the Gulf, it’s important to get hurricane kits ready. He says these should include food and water for a few days, as well as required prescriptions for at least a week.

“As far as other preparations if you are on prescription medications, talk to your pharmacist beforehand and figure out if you can get a couple of weeks extension, especially if you are about to run out of meds.”

Kotch says people with medical and transportation needs should register with thecounty’s online database before a storm hits. He says most new health problems during a hurricane are heat-related because people haven’t stocked up on enough water.

