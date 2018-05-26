© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hurricanes Pose Extra Problems for People with Chronic Health Problems

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 26, 2018 at 7:13 AM EDT
People with health problems should register online with the county on the medical registry. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
People with health problems should register online with the county on the medical registry. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orange County Assistant Emergency Manager Keith Kotch says with tropical storms already brewing in the Gulf, it’s important to get hurricane kits ready. He says these should include food and water for a few days, as well as required prescriptions for at least a week.

“As far as other preparations if you are on prescription medications, talk to your pharmacist beforehand and figure out if you can get a couple of weeks extension, especially if you are about to run out of meds.”

Kotch says people with medical and transportation needs should register with thecounty’s online database before a storm hits. He says most new health problems during a hurricane are heat-related because people haven’t stocked up on enough water.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
