© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Pediatric Liver Transplant Performed in Central Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 26, 2018 at 7:17 AM EDT
Now children and families won't have to drive to Miami for the surgery. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Now children and families won't have to drive to Miami for the surgery. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Florida Hospital’s Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta says the first pediatric liver transplant has taken place in Central Florida. He says surgeons and support staff from Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC traveled to Orlando to train the team in the complicated procedure.

“I think this is a novel way to be able to support, to be able to provide, high tech care locally.”

Peralta says the team will continue to travel from Pittsburgh as needed, and participate in weekly video conference calls about best practices regarding the surgery. He sees this as a way to train doctors in other technically difficult procedures in the future.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central FloridaFlorida HospitalHealthtransplantorgan donationchildrenchildren's hospitalliverorgan donorhospitalscollaboration
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details