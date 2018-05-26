© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Avoid Food Poisoning During Summer Barbecues and Picnics

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 26, 2018 at 7:06 AM EDT
Foodborne illnesses cause stomach-flu like symptoms. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
With the barbecue and picnic season officially beginning, more people with prepare and serve food outdoors, where conditions are ideal for bacteria growth. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Peter Cassell says that’s why there’s a rise in food poisoning.

“We want to make sure that people are keeping cold food cold and hot food hot. As well as organizing what they plan to serve, and making sure the surfaces they are putting the food on are clean.”

The Mayo Clinic says symptoms of foodborne illnesses may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramping. If a person has severe symptoms like bloody stools and a high fever, they should seek immediate medical attention.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

foodfood poisoningHealthsummerpicnicbarbecue
