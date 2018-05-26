Avoid Food Poisoning During Summer Barbecues and Picnics

With the barbecue and picnic season officially beginning, more people with prepare and serve food outdoors, where conditions are ideal for bacteria growth. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Peter Cassell says that’s why there’s a rise in food poisoning.

“We want to make sure that people are keeping cold food cold and hot food hot. As well as organizing what they plan to serve, and making sure the surfaces they are putting the food on are clean.”

The Mayo Clinic says symptoms of foodborne illnesses may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramping. If a person has severe symptoms like bloody stools and a high fever, they should seek immediate medical attention.

