Heavy Travel Expected For Memorial Day Weekend

Forty one and a half million Americans are traveling this Memorial Day weekend. AAA reports that is the most in more than a dozen years. The vast majority will travel by vehicle despite higher gas prices. More than three million people will travel by air.

CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Phil Brown said prepare for a busy airport.

“Saturday and Sunday are our busiest days so, I would recommend that we have passengers come a little early if you’re flying out on Memorial Day or Memorial Day weekend,” said Brown.

AAA reports more than 177,000 Floridians will fly this weekend. That is up more than 7.5 percent.

More than two million Floridians will travel this weekend overall, including by plane, train and automobile. That is 5.5 percent more than last year.