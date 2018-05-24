FWC Urges Safe Boating For Memorial Day Weekend

This week is National Safe Boating Week. It’s aimed at raising awareness of boat safety just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there were 766 boating accidents reported in Florida last year. That’s a 7 percent increase.

FWC Boating and Waterways Outreach Coordinator Brian Rehwinkel urged people to pay attention to their surroundings, wear life jackets and take a boating safety class.

“The more education someone gets and the more they practice what they’re doing, I think for almost everyone, that’s going to improve their experience and it’s going to improve their enjoyment of that experience,” Rehwinkel said.

The FWC works with several law enforcement agencies year-round to ensure boaters are following the rules, but Rehwinkel said it’s also up to boaters to keep their community safe.

National Safe Boating Week runs until May 25th.