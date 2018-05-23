Orlando Climbs In Parks Ranking

Access to public parks in Orlando is improving according to the Trust for Public Land, which ranks park systems in the 100 largest US cities.

The Trust for Public Land’s ParkScore Index places Orlando’s park system 46th, 7 places higher than last year.

The ranking is based on the size of a city’s parks, what proportion of land is parkland, access to parks and amenities. The Trust for Public Land says high quality parks make cities healthier.

Orlando scored high marks for investment, spending $124.57 per resident on its parks.

60 % of Orlando residents live within a ten minute walk from a park, and the most visited public park is Lake Eola.

The city with the best park system in the country is Minneapolis, while St. Petersburg also got high marks, coming in 15th.