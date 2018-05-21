Fishkind Conversations: What's In The Latest Jobs Numbers?

Florida’s unemployment rate held steady in April at 3.9 percent. 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind took a look at the numbers and goes over them with news director Catherine Welch.

Hank's Analysis

"Job growth slowed to 9,600 in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, down from an upwardly revised 17,800 in March. But, Easter was in March this year, and the seasonal adjustment appears faulty. Over the last three months job gains averaged 19,230. At this pace job growth would top to 230,000 – well above the year-over-year gain of 178,100 in April 2018."