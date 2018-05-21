© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: What's In The Latest Jobs Numbers?

By Catherine Welch
Published May 21, 2018 at 9:35 PM EDT
fishkind-studio-640x496

Florida’s unemployment rate held steady in April at 3.9 percent. 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind took a look at the numbers and goes over them with news director Catherine Welch.

Hank's Analysis

"Job growth slowed to 9,600 in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, down from an upwardly revised 17,800 in March.  But, Easter was in March this year, and the seasonal adjustment appears faulty.  Over the last three months job gains averaged 19,230. At this pace job growth would top to 230,000 – well above the year-over-year gain of 178,100 in April 2018."

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsFishkind Economic Commentaries
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details