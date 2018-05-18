© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Conversation With One Of The Guys Behind "If Orlando Was A Movie"

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 18, 2018 at 2:02 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of Matt Cairns.
You may have seen this fun trailer by now. “If Orlando Was A Movie" plays on all of the inside jokes that tickle natives and anyone in love with this city.

The creators said they wanted the trailer to have the professional look of a major feature film trailer--even if they didn't have a big budget. They strived to make every joke hit just the right note.

"Lake Eola is a big player in the vibe of Orlando and we wanted to hit that pretty hard and especially swans, swans are the key," said Matt Cairns of Mumblefilms Productions.

Click on the audio player above. Cairns talks about his partners for this project, Orlando sports and about whether the full-length Orlando movie will ever be made.

 

